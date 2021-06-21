New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Vertiv worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.