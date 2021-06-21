New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.40 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crane by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

CR stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.