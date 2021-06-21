New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,900 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after buying an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BEPC opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

