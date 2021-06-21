New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 71.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

