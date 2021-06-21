nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of nCino worth $36,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.