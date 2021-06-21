National Bankshares Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSK. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.79.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3586369 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

