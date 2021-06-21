National Bank Financial Increases Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.00.

TSE:BNE opened at C$5.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a market cap of C$170.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$5.46.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $107,624 over the last ninety days.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

