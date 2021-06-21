Nano Price Hits $5.14 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $685.40 million and $41.82 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00015613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,945.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.95 or 0.06049223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.74 or 0.01489534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00412629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00134661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.00697256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00406304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

