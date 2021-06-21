Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Purchased by Blackcrane Capital LLC

Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,370 shares during the quarter. Myovant Sciences makes up about 4.6% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,755.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

