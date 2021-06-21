MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $4.26 on Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00012893 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $22.43 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00695630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00081092 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

