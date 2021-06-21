MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

TSE:MTY opened at C$54.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.48. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$22.78 and a 12 month high of C$62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

