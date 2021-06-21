mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and $2.33 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00060271 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003888 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023940 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00756415 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044610 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083696 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

