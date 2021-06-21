MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 736.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

