MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $510.35

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $510.35 and last traded at $509.89, with a volume of 2601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $502.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

