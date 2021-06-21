Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Head-To-Head Review

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00 Insulet 0 8 7 0 2.47

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 117.55%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $266.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Insulet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82% Insulet 0.93% 1.52% 0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Insulet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 486.50 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.73 Insulet $904.40 million 20.56 $6.80 million $0.10 2,805.50

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats Motus GI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

