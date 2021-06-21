Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.90.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $671.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.87. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $281.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

