Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
NYSE:EDD opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
