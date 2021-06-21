Morgan Stanley Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $34.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CLR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

