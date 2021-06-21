More Coin (MORE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $576.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $96,933.52 and approximately $576.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

