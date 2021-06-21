Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after buying an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 744,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after buying an additional 181,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,779,000.

EWJ stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

