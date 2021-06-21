Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $85.28 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

