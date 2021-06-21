Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $215,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $89.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.