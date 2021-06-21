Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

