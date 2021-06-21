Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $537.09 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.17 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,193 shares of company stock worth $45,142,651. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

