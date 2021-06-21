Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $160.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

