Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $63.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE:MC opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 118,435 shares of company stock worth $6,700,770 over the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

