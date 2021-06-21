Mizuho Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $82.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $57.53 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -383.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.