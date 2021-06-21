Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,221 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

TTM opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.02. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

