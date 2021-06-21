Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 629.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United States Cellular by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USM opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

