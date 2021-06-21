Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,277 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Life Storage stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.95. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

