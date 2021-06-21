Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Envista by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,951 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

