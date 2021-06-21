Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

