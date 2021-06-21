Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $198.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

