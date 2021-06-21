Mithril Hits Market Cap of $41.75 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $41.75 million and $10.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00154924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000948 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

