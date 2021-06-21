Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 141,623 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,623 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,449,000 after buying an additional 702,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.83 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

