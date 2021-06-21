Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,246 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

