Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,931 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of R1 RCM worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

