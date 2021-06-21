Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $5,548,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.