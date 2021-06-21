Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.36 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.77 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

