Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,220 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $65.81 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

