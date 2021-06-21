MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 4,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. On average, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

