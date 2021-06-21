Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 651,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 6.0% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $178,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $77.14. 274,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,642,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

