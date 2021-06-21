MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.54. 1,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.