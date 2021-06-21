Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $18,761,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $52.06 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $59.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

