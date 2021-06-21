Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,621 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tata Motors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Tata Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tata Motors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

