Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $322,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $8,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $6,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,453 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.66%.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

