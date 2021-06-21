Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $330,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

