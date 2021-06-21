Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $309,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SRC opened at $47.69 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

