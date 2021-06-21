Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

