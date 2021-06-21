Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LivaNova by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

